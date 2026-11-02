Could a US nuclear strike on Iran destroy the global non-proliferation system?

Washington's technical readiness to use its nuclear arsenal is beyond doubt. However, such a move could trigger the irreversible collapse of the international security system, military commentator and retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin has warned. The expert discussed the risks of global destabilisation in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

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Earlier, American journalist Tucker Carlson wrote on the social media platform X that the administration of US President Donald Trump, under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was considering the possibility of launching a nuclear strike on Iran in the near future.

Litovkin believes that the United States has the weapons needed to make a hypothetical order from Donald Trump technically feasible, but questions the political wisdom of such a decision. In the analyst's view, the developments could also be part of a large-scale information campaign intended to intimidate Tehran and the international community. At the same time, it is important to note that the White House continues to systematically modernise its arsenal for strategic deterrence.

"The first use of nuclear weapons would give many countries a free hand. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons would effectively be destroyed, and many countries would begin developing their own nuclear arsenals. There are quite a few such states," he explained.

The destruction of the legal foundations of nuclear deterrence would create conditions in which control over dangerous technologies could become impossible. The analyst warns of a chain reaction that could ultimately result in weapons of mass destruction or their components falling into the hands of radical groups. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the conflict between the United States and Iran repeatedly goes through phases of acute escalation.

"Countries that possess nuclear weapons today nevertheless bear a certain responsibility and understand that using them is like letting a genie out of a bottle — one that could ultimately destroy humanity. Terrorists have no such understanding or restraints. Trump should think very carefully about the consequences such a move could have," the expert said.

Amid rising tensions, Tehran is demonstrating its readiness to take tough retaliatory measures, as reflected in its updated military doctrine. Litovkin concluded that although the United States has the necessary means to launch an attack, the consequences would be catastrophic for the entire planet. It is also worth noting that the United States is conducting tests of next-generation nuclear weapons, further fuelling concern among world leaders.