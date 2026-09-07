Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play

Recent diplomatic activity between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine is unlikely to produce a constructive result, according to political analyst Alexander Vedrussov. In a commentary for Pravda.Ru, Vedrussov argues that the movements of American emissaries are often designed to manipulate financial markets or shape a specific information narrative rather than to secure peace.

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This assessment follows a series of high-level visits. On September 5, U.S. delegates Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, followed by consultations with Ukrainian officials the next day. Witkoff later indicated that "significant progress" had been made in the Kremlin and suggested that a trilateral meeting on Ukraine could be announced shortly.

However, Vedrussov points to a lack of cohesion within the Trump administration, noting that different representatives send contradictory messages, ranging from ultimatums to excessive friendliness. He suggests that some actions are timed specifically for news cycles to benefit stakeholders in the stock markets.

"We have already gone through this. There are practically no chances that the current diplomatic track will lead to a real result," Vedrussov stated. "However, Russia, even while recognizing the inefficiency of these contacts, is not interested in disrupting them and keeps the dialogue open."

According to the analyst, Moscow's willingness to continue these discussions is a strategic move to maintain its reputation as a negotiable actor before the global community and the Global South. He characterized the recent meetings in the Kremlin as "courtesy visits"—formal exchanges of views that did not result in a tangible shift in positions.

While the U.S. continues to push the diplomatic track to avoid losing initiative, other analysts suggest that these efforts may mask the military and economic interests of Western elites. This environment of distrust is further complicated by reports of "secret alignments" between major powers that could result in decisions made regardless of the interests of the direct conflict participants.

Beyond official diplomacy, Washington has also employed informal channels, including the use of the CIA Director to seek concessions from Russia, bypassing traditional diplomatic routes.

"For Russia, it is important to maintain its reputation... not to be the party that disrupts negotiations or puts forward unfounded demands. Otherwise, this is merely a diplomatic ritual," Vedrussov added.