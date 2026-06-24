Why Russia Has Not Targeted Ukraine’s Presidential Office in Kyiv

Strikes on Bankova Street in Kyiv would benefit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, military blogger Boris Rozhin said trying to explain the absence of attacks on Ukraine's government buildings.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wadco2, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Presidential Administration of Ukraine. - Bankova Street, Kiev. - Pechersk 28 09 13 495

Speaking to Sputnik radio, Rozhin said that Kyiv is attempting to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into escalating the conflict. He expressed confidence that Zelensky is dissatisfied with what he described as the gradual attrition of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, arguing that such a process could eventually lead to a military defeat for Ukraine.

Argument That Escalation Serves Kyiv's Interests

"How can he force Putin to escalate? By putting pressure on the population so that people demand more decisive action from the authorities. It is an excellent way to prolong the war further and eliminate even the slightest chances of any agreements,” the military blogger said.

Putin Previously Rejected a Strike on Bankova Street

Back in 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Vladimir Putin had been advised to strike Bankova Street in Kyiv with the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile system. The street houses the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to Lukashenko, the Russian leader rejected the proposal.

"Putin said: under no circumstances,” he recalled.

Following those remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that Putin maintains a firm and carefully considered position regarding the special military operation.

Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin also said that central Kyiv remains intact due to what he described as the Russian president's restraint and calculated approach.

"I am pleasantly surprised that Putin is not making abrupt moves. He could have struck Kyiv, he could have struck Bankova Street. Many people say, "Do it, do it, do it.' He keeps holding back. But, as Nekrasov wrote in Who Is Happy in Russia?, "Our axes lay waiting — until their time comes,'” Stepashin said.

According to the former prime minister, there is a rational calculation behind the Russian leadership's decision-making.

"We should not destroy everything. History teaches us that,” he concluded.

Debate Over the Prospect of Targeting Zelensky

Discussing the possibility of eliminating Zelensky himself, war correspondent Alexander Kots argued that the Ukrainian president is "more useful alive” for Russia.

"Time and again, he proves that no compromises with this regime are possible. (…) With the current authorities in Kyiv, we are simply destined to achieve the objectives of the special military operation through military means,” the journalist said.

For his part, military expert Oleg Shalandin stated that the Russian Armed Forces are capable of striking the Ukrainian leadership "with a single blow,” but argued that such a move would not resolve the broader issues despite its apparent logic.

According to Shalandin, the actions of Zelensky and his inner circle remain predictable, which he believes works to Moscow's advantage.