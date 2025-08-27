World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army

Opinion

Newsweek, citing B4Ukraine and the Kyiv School of Economics, recently claimed that foreign companies operating in Russia paid at least $20 billion in taxes in 2024—enough, supposedly, to cover the salaries of one million Russian soldiers.

Russian Armed Forces
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Armed Forces

Russian media outlets circulated this story, but made no effort to verify the numbers. Nor did Newsweek provide detailed fact-checking regarding the actual size of the Special Military Operation (SVO) or the monthly pay of personnel involved.

Dividing $20 billion by one million soldiers gives $20,000 per serviceman annually. At the December 26, 2024 exchange rate of 99.6 rubles per dollar, this equals approximately 1,992,000 rubles per year—or around 166,000 rubles per month.

By contrast, official Russian figures indicate that minimum guaranteed monthly pay plus individual allowances totals 210,000 rubles, excluding regional bonuses and one-time payments. SVO participants who signed contracts between August 1 and December 31, 2024, are eligible for a one-time enhanced payment of at least 400,000 rubles. Mobilized personnel also receive a monthly social allowance of 158,000 rubles, exempt from the 13% income tax.

In June 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that fewer than 700,000 Russian servicemen were deployed in the SVO zone. This figure further undermines the claim that $20 billion could fund a “million-strong army.”

These details highlight inaccuracies in the original report, calling into question the reliability of analyses from B4Ukraine, the Kyiv School of Economics, and the uncritical reporting by Newsweek and other outlets.

While the narrative of foreign companies “funding a million-strong army” is visually striking, the reality is far less sensational.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Real life stories
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Видео 
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies
Europe
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
Society
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
60 Years of Mars Exploration: From Grainy Photos to Drone Flights
Premature Gray Hair in Youth Linked to Lifestyle and Health Issues
Live Nuclear Tests May Resume Within the Next 10–15 Years
Russian Man Drifts for a Week in the Sea on a Diesel Barrel Attempting to Save Fuel
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
From Cardamom to Cocoa: Tricks for a Richer, Smoother Coffee Taste
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.