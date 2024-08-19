Kamala Harris is neither 'comrade' nor 'communist'

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris unveiled her platform. Predictably, Karris advocates for more migrants and more rights for those representing the LGBT* community.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

Unpredictably, though, Kamala Harris proposed to introduce state regulation of prices. Donald Trump has recently called Kamala Harris a "communist", but she is as far from Marxism as Adolf Hitler was far from pacifism.

Modern American pseudo-Marxism and leftism has nothing to do with social justice at all. It is not corporations, not financial monsters, but the middle classes that are supposed to become its victims.

It is those Americans who work, get good salaries, live in good houses and have decent cars that may lose all their "American dream" attributes. It is them who annoy most of Kamala Harris electorate just for being successful шт full view.

After all, no one sees how Jeff Bezos, Lawrence Fink or Mortimer Buckley live. Yet, everyone can clearly see how the middle classes live. Those from the poor and colored areas of American cities believe that it is the US middle class that oppresses them in the first place.

It appears that Kamala Harris wants to build an amazing political and economic system in the United States. It is not her, really, but those behind her. Small and medium-sized businesses will be strangled, whereas large corporations will only profit from price regulations as will be able to control absolutely everything in the United States.

*recognised as extremist in Russia and banned