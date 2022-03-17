Funny Social Media World News
Although current events are anything but funny, the present Western hysteria of Russian cancel culture far surpasses the previous polar ice caps melting and the climate extinction frenzy.
Receive lots of likes on Facebook and go viral on Twitter with our everything you need to know social media fact sheet.
- US now says it was Russian troops who invaded Iraq in 2003 wearing NATO uniforms.
- President Putin has said Russia would consider it an act of war if US sanctions McDonalds' Triple Big Mac Cheeseburger.
- The European Union has demanded Russia pay the full $20,000 to rebuild Ukraine back to its previous standards before the intervention.
- Ukraine authorities demand Russia returns hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Russia to get away from the Russians.
- Ukraine's Jewish President Zelensky criticizes Israel for refusing to arm Nazi militias.
- US President Joe Biden threatens to send Rambo to the Ukraine.
- Moscow anti-war protestors hold a demonstration against NATO invading Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
- Fears that Russia may be planning to invade Thailand as Twitter user says he saw a Russian tourist taking snapshots of a potential landing beach.
- Iraq warns US is anti-democratic led by multimillionaire oligarchs. Has evidence that US is stock piling weapons of mass destruction.
- Europe complains Russia no longer supplies gas and oil as it sanctions imports of Russian gas and oil.