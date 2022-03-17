Funny Social Media World News

EN RU FR PT
Opinion » Columnists

Although current events are anything but funny, the present Western hysteria of Russian cancel culture far surpasses the previous polar ice caps melting and the climate extinction frenzy.

  • US now says it was Russian troops who invaded Iraq in 2003 wearing NATO uniforms.
  • President Putin has said Russia would consider it an act of war if US sanctions McDonalds' Triple Big Mac Cheeseburger.
  • The European Union has demanded Russia pay the full $20,000 to rebuild Ukraine back to its previous standards before the intervention.
  • Ukraine authorities demand Russia returns hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Russia to get away from the Russians.
  • Ukraine's Jewish President Zelensky criticizes Israel for refusing to arm Nazi militias.
  • US President Joe Biden threatens to send Rambo to the Ukraine.
  • Moscow anti-war protestors hold a demonstration against NATO invading Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
  • Fears that Russia may be planning to invade Thailand as Twitter user says he saw a Russian tourist taking snapshots of a potential landing beach.
  • Iraq warns US is anti-democratic led by multimillionaire oligarchs. Has evidence that US is stock piling weapons of mass destruction.
  • Europe complains Russia no longer supplies gas and oil as it sanctions imports of Russian gas and oil.

