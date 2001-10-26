World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Twenty-five freight train cars derail in Amur region

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Twenty-five freight train cars loaded with coal derailed in the Amur region of Russia. The video of the crash, posted by Baza on its Telegram channel, shows the bird's eye view of the crash site with the derailed cars all piled up. Dozens of people in orange vests are seen around the derailed cars. There is no threat to local ecology.

According to information published on the Russian Railways website, several long-distance and suburban trains were delayed because of the accident. No one was hurt in the accident.

A criminal case was filed into the accident under the article "Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway transport." The causes of the derailment are yet to be established.

Last materials
Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny?
Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive
The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Putin admits Russians demand tangible changes
Is there anything Putin and Biden can talk about at all?
Russia will not release Alexei Navalny just because EU says so
Russia denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters killed in Africa
New Kalashnikov AK-19 to use NATO cartridges
Gun violence in USA to set new records in 2021?
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria

It transpired that the Russian Armed Forces deployed the legendary 1L222M Avtobaza-M radio surveillance complex on the territory of Syria

Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria
The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox
Columnists
The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox
News from the Kremlin
Putin admits Russians demand tangible changes
Politics
Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny?
Anton Kulikov Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny? Anton Kulikov Fabio Reis Vianna The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox Fabio Reis Vianna Lyuba Lulko Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there Lyuba Lulko
Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive
Americas
Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy