Twenty-five freight train cars derail in Amur region

Twenty-five freight train cars loaded with coal derailed in the Amur region of Russia. The video of the crash, posted by Baza on its Telegram channel, shows the bird's eye view of the crash site with the derailed cars all piled up. Dozens of people in orange vests are seen around the derailed cars. There is no threat to local ecology.

According to information published on the Russian Railways website, several long-distance and suburban trains were delayed because of the accident. No one was hurt in the accident.

A criminal case was filed into the accident under the article "Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway transport." The causes of the derailment are yet to be established.