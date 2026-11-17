Russian An-12 military transport plane crashes in Kemerovo region, killing 17

A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region. Seventeen people were on board, and preliminary reports indicate that none survived. The aircraft caught fire in mid-flight before plunging into a field near the village of Yagunovo, around five kilometres short of the airfield.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved An-12, military transport aircraft

Aircraft catches fire mid-flight and crashes into field

News of the crash near Yagunovo emerged after local residents reported seeing a trail of fire in the sky. Kemerovo Region Governor Ilya Seredyuk later confirmed the aviation accident and said he was travelling to the scene.

Footage of the crash, recorded by an outdoor surveillance camera, also appeared online. The video shows a bright streak emerging in the night sky, followed by the aircraft rapidly losing altitude. A few seconds later, a powerful flash illuminates nearby houses and the street.

The crew reportedly tried to steer the burning aircraft away from residential buildings until the very last moment. The plane came down in a field, scattering debris over a radius of approximately 500 metres. Preliminary reports indicate that there was no damage on the ground and that the aircraft was not carrying any hazardous cargo.

Crew reportedly attempted an emergency landing

According to Baza, the An-12 was flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk and carrying spare parts. A technical malfunction reportedly occurred when the aircraft had covered about a quarter of its route. The crew issued a distress signal and requested an emergency landing in Kemerovo.

However, the aircraft failed to reach the airfield and crashed approximately five kilometres away. Preliminary reports put the number of people on board at 17. None of them reportedly survived.

“I am at the scene of the incident, where a transit aircraft flying through our region is believed to have crashed. […] An emergency response headquarters has now been set up here, and I am in charge of it. Emergency Situations Ministry personnel are on site, as are the police and the National Guard. Disaster medicine teams are also here. We are working," Governor Ilya Seredyuk said.

Investigators examine three possible causes of the crash

One preliminary theory is that an engine caught fire. According to reports, one of the engines burst into flames while the aircraft was still airborne, after which the plane rapidly lost altitude.

Meanwhile, specialists are examining three possible causes of the disaster: a faulty fuel pump, a kerosene leak in the engine nacelle followed by a fire, and a failure of the hydraulic system.

Preliminary information suggests that the nacelle of one engine was burned out and that the fuel system was damaged. Investigators and the commission responsible for examining aviation accidents will have to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Details

The Antonov An-12 (Russian: Антонов Ан-12; NATO reporting name: Cub) is a four-engined turboprop cargo/military transport aircraft designed by Antonov and produced at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and the Tashkent Mechanical Plant in the Soviet Union. It is a militarised version of the Antonov An-10 transport aircraft and was produced in many variants. Developed during the 1950s and introduced by the Soviet Air Forces in 1959, it remained the standard medium-range cargo and paratroop transport aircraft of the service throughout the rest of the Cold War. A total of 1,248 aircraft were built in the Soviet Union. Soviet An-12s was deployed in a variety of roles, including search and rescue, electronic warfare, VIP transport, and aerial refueling tanker amongst others. During the 1960s, China purchased several An-12s along with a licence to locally produced more; this resulted in the Shaanxi Y-8, which entered production in the early 1980s. While Soviet production of the An-12 was terminated in 1973, the Y-8 derivative continued to be produced into the twenty-first century. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the An-12 has continued to be operated by numerous operators across the various successor states

