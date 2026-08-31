1st Arresala Geopolitical Seminar: "Iran and Geopolitical Changes"

An act of justice: the call to be honored.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Habib M’henni, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Флаг Палестины

Yesterday, August 28, we received—from the hands of Sheikh Hossein Khaliloo—a beautiful and courageous tribute from Arresala for the work carried out leading the "Women for Peace in Palestine" movement network. This ceremony took place alongside other honorees who also face pressure and intimidation from those who fear freedom.

For us, this was not merely a tribute, but a true act of justice.

For over three decades, we have worked to promote, publicize, and support Arab and Palestinian leaders, activists, public figures, collectives, and movements. Yet, among these groups, there are those "hired" to sow division among Arabs and Muslims, sabotaging resistance efforts through slander, defamation, and every form of disparagement—all fueled by the poison of sexism and misogynistic psychopathy.

These disingenuous figures—wolves in sheep's clothing—do not hesitate to lash out at those who resist and persist, refusing to bow to their skewed rhetoric and dubious subtext, driven as they are by ego and self-promotion.

They are what they are, and nothing more: servants of the establishment.

In our youth, we believed in idealistic pacifism and harmonious coexistence among brothers and sisters, immersed in diplomatic discourse and the nuances of equivalence, deluded by backroom deals struck at midnight among peers.

The stark reality of today’s genocide leaves no doubt as to how we arrived at this point. This is where we stand now.

It is for these reasons, and so many others, that this moment tastes as delightful as apricot sweets. Nothing is more gratifying than justice accompanied by the honor of those who administer it and those who receive it.

This justice is not for the person writing to you—Amyra El Khalili.

This justice belongs to you, who read us daily and place your trust and attention in us.

This justice belongs to our partners—the media outlets we are committed to republishing, promoting, and supporting—for this is an act of sharing, driven by unconditional love for the democratization of information and the right to the truth.

Amyra El Khalili

Women for Peace in Palestine Movement.