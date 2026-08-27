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Deadly Nepal Floods: 4 Russian and 53 Ukrainian Tourists Missing

Incidents

Two Russian citizens have gone missing following a devastating mudslide and flooding in Tibet and Nepal.

Nepal mountains
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Pesterev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Nepal mountains

The Russian Embassy in China reported that the whereabouts of three other Russians are still being established. Earlier reports said that contact had also been lost with four Russian tourists.

The death toll from severe flooding in Nepal has reached 162, while at least 579 people remain missing.

Russian and Ukrainian Tourists Among Those Missing

A total of 53 Ukrainian citizens and four Russian citizens have also lost contact with relatives and authorities following the disaster in Nepal and Tibet.

The overall number of missing people is approaching 900, according to available reports. Earlier figures put the death toll at 157.

Contact with a group of 46 Ukrainian tourists was lost on the morning of August 26. The number of missing Ukrainians later rose to 53, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said, citing the country's tourist police.

At least four Russian citizens who were in Nepal during the disaster also remain out of contact. As of 9:45 p. m., there was no information indicating that either Russian or Ukrainian citizens were among those confirmed dead.

Hundreds of People Remain Unaccounted For

More than 460 tourists are currently listed as missing. The death toll has risen to 157 people, according to earlier reports.

Nepalese authorities reported that 85 military personnel and police officers were missing, along with 60 employees of hydroelectric facilities. Authorities in Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region reported 265 missing people.

Preliminary information indicates that the flooding was triggered by a landslide that blocked several river channels.

The resulting accumulation of water caused rivers to overflow their banks, sweeping through populated areas and destroying homes, roads, bridges and energy infrastructure.

Rescue operations continue as authorities attempt to establish the fate of hundreds of tourists and local residents who remain missing.

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Nepal flood in August 2026
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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