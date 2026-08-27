Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg

A car carrying a Russian lieutenant colonel and his wife exploded on Kolpinskoye Highway in St. Petersburg's Slavyanka district on the morning of August 27. The serviceman died at the scene, while his wife was hospitalized in intensive care, according to Russian media reports.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Police flashing beacons

The identity of the serviceman has not been officially disclosed. According to the latest reports, he served in Russia's Air and Air Defense Forces. Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident and are expected to order a series of forensic examinations.

What Happened in Slavyanka

The explosion was reported at around 10 a. m. near 18 Kolpinskoye Highway, close to a Magnit convenience store. According to eyewitness accounts cited by Fontanka, the serviceman was driving the car and had just begun leaving his home with his wife when the explosion occurred.

Witnesses said the blast appeared to have originated on the driver's side of the vehicle, which suffered severe damage. Debris from the explosion also damaged several nearby cars.

Initial reports suggested that an improvised explosive device may have been involved. However, other versions of the incident have also been mentioned, including the possibility of a malfunction involving a gas cylinder. Investigators have not yet publicly established the cause of the explosion.

The area was cordoned off following the blast. Emergency crews, firefighters, medical personnel and explosives specialists were dispatched to the scene, while investigators began examining the damaged vehicle and collecting evidence.

Military Officer Was Serving in the Air and Air Defense Forces

The serviceman's name has not been released publicly. According to Fontanka, he held the rank of lieutenant colonel and served in the Air and Air Defense Forces.

His wife survived the explosion and was taken to hospital. Her condition was reported as critical, with doctors treating her in intensive care.

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case in connection with the incident. A number of forensic examinations are expected to be carried out as investigators determine what caused the explosion and establish all the circumstances surrounding it.

Slavyanka Has a Large Military Community

The Slavyanka residential district, where the explosion occurred, was developed during the 2010s. The Russian Defense Ministry purchased large numbers of apartments there for contract servicemen and military personnel preparing to retire.

According to local reports, the district became home to many officers from the middle and senior ranks, including captains, majors, lieutenant colonels and colonels, as well as warrant officers and sergeants.

The presence of a substantial military community in the area has drawn particular attention to the incident, although investigators have not publicly stated that the victim was deliberately targeted.

Investigation Continues

The circumstances of the explosion remain under investigation. Authorities have yet to announce the final cause of the blast or disclose whether investigators have established how the explosion occurred.

The incident comes amid a series of reported attacks and attempted attacks involving Russian military personnel and officials. On August 26, Ukrainian authorities also reported that they had detained a woman allegedly involved in preparations for another attack targeting a serviceman.

For now, investigators in St. Petersburg are continuing to examine the vehicle and the surrounding area as they work to establish what caused the deadly explosion on Kolpinskoye Highway.