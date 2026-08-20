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Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets

Incidents

A blast caused by a Russian Armed Forces strike on the Ukrainian capital illuminated Kyiv, with the intense flash briefly obscuring everything in view. Video footage was published by the Telegram channel Iznanka.

The footage consists of videos recorded by eyewitnesses showing strikes on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. In one of the clips, the flash was so bright that it concealed all visible objects for several moments.

Overnight Strikes Hit Targets in Kyiv and Region

During the night of August 20, Russia launched at least 12 Zircon hypersonic missiles, eight Iskander-M missiles, several Kh-23 ballistic missiles and around eight Kalibr cruise missiles at Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported overnight strikes on facilities in Kyiv linked to the Ukrainian armed forces. The ministry said an ammunition depot was among the targets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes targeted "military-industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.” The targets reportedly included a facility operated by Fire Point, where components for Flamingo missiles were being assembled.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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