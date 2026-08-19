World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel

Incidents

A bus driver carrying 50 passengers in Sweden lost consciousness while driving, but two passengers managed to stop the vehicle and save everyone on board, SVT reports.

As the bus was traveling along a highway, one of the passengers, Maria Hjälte, noticed that something was wrong with the driver and rushed toward the steering wheel. Another passenger who witnessed what was happening, Niranjan Nithyanandam, came to her aid.

Two Passengers Take Control of the Bus

The bus crashed into the barrier in the central reservation, but the two passengers ultimately managed to bring it to a stop, avoiding a collision with other vehicles.

Following the incident, Hjälte and Nithyanandam were hailed as heroes, SVT reports. "It was pure instinct,” Hjälte said.

"I don't even have a driving license,” Nithyanandam added.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Chinese Startup LandSpace Achieves First Private Vertical Rocket Landing
Chinese Startup LandSpace Achieves First Private Vertical Rocket Landing
Man Covers Himself in Tar to Rob Kyiv Store, Hoping to Hide in the Dark
Man Covers Himself in Tar to Rob Kyiv Store, Hoping to Hide in the Dark
Putin Stops Motorcade in Novosibirsk to Speak With Residents on Way to Airport
Putin Stops Motorcade in Novosibirsk to Speak With Residents on Way to Airport
Polish Swimmer Defies Exhaustion to Complete First Sweden-to-Poland Baltic Crossing
Polish Swimmer Defies Exhaustion to Complete First Sweden-to-Poland Baltic Crossing
Romania Uses Controlled Explosion in Danube to Safeguard Nuclear Power Plant Cooling
Romania Uses Controlled Explosion in Danube to Safeguard Nuclear Power Plant Cooling
Spain Deploys Army as Thousands of Migrants Rush Ceuta Border From Morocco
Spain Deploys Army as Thousands of Migrants Rush Ceuta Border From Morocco
China's New Passenger Aircraft Takes Flight, Challenging Airbus in High-Altitude Aviation
China's New Passenger Aircraft Takes Flight, Challenging Airbus in High-Altitude Aviation
Donald Trump Tries to Have Fun During Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Donald Trump Tries to Have Fun During Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Cargo Ship Seen Sinking Near Odesa After Russian Strike Claims
Cargo Ship Seen Sinking Near Odesa After Russian Strike Claims
Seattle Food Festival Turns Tragic: Two Dead, Five Wounded in Mass Shooting
Seattle Food Festival Turns Tragic: Two Dead, Five Wounded in Mass Shooting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.