Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel

A bus driver carrying 50 passengers in Sweden lost consciousness while driving, but two passengers managed to stop the vehicle and save everyone on board, SVT reports.

As the bus was traveling along a highway, one of the passengers, Maria Hjälte, noticed that something was wrong with the driver and rushed toward the steering wheel. Another passenger who witnessed what was happening, Niranjan Nithyanandam, came to her aid.

Two Passengers Take Control of the Bus

The bus crashed into the barrier in the central reservation, but the two passengers ultimately managed to bring it to a stop, avoiding a collision with other vehicles.

Following the incident, Hjälte and Nithyanandam were hailed as heroes, SVT reports. "It was pure instinct,” Hjälte said.

"I don't even have a driving license,” Nithyanandam added.