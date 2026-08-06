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U.S., Main Reason behind Today´s Afghan Terror

Incidents » Conflicts

Female student speaks out about the Taliban, U.S.

Афганистан
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ricardo_mangual/8432804797 by R9 Studios FL, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Афганистан

Edu Montesanti: How’s life in Afghanistan right now?

Marzia: There’s a difference between “living” and “remaining alive”. Others live, we the Afghan women and girls are simply staying alive, surviving… Not living.

I was in my last year of school, months away to graduate high school and continue with my higher education, when this misogynist, inhumane, barbaric terror-state  was installed back to power by their American and Western owners through the shameful accord of Doha.

Life is nothing but a hard and bloody battle to resist and survive this dark and miserable period of time. We only need to overcome despair, depression and hopelessness and strengthen ourselves and stay hopeful for a better, brighter tomorrow and not get digested though the inhumanities of this medieval regime.

 

How do you personally feel day by day, how´s your life?

I am now home-imprisoned, deprived of education, work and having even the most basic, most decent life a person, a human being (regardless of gender) is rightful to have.

 

What does the US military mean?

The US military, may they turn into ashes and nothing, were the main reason behind all this.

 

Why so?

Had they not intervened and occupied our country 20 years ago, we would have not witnessed this day today.

They came for their own profits and left for their own profits. They came to “import democracy” and “war against terror,” but the only thing they brought and left was a totalitarianism and state-sponsored terrorism.

 
Edu Montesanti
Journalist, Author, Teacher, Translator
edumontesanti.wordpress.com

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