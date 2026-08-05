Car Bomb Targets Head of Russian Drone Company, Killing Driver and Bodyguard

The head of Russia's Uraldronzavod drone manufacturing enterprise was critically injured after an explosive device detonated beneath his vehicle near Yekaterinburg, in what investigators are treating as an attempted assassination.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Junior Sergeant Jose Lujano, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ TNT device

Driver Killed, Executive Hospitalized in Critical Condition

According to Russian media reports, an explosive device had been planted underneath a Mercedes-Benz carrying Vladimir Tkachuk, the head of Uraldronzavod. The blast killed the vehicle's driver, who also served as Tkachuk's bodyguard.

Tkachuk survived the explosion but sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to intensive care, where doctors described his condition as critical. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire following the blast.

The explosion occurred on the evening of August 4 in the settlement of Bolshoy Istok, located in the Sysert district southeast of Yekaterinburg.

Investigators and forensic specialists are examining the scene as part of a criminal investigation into attempted murder carried out by means dangerous to the public. Authorities have not yet announced any suspects or possible motives behind the attack.

Drone Manufacturer Produces Upyr UAV

Uraldronzavod manufactures the Upyr unmanned aerial vehicle, a drone developed by the company's 35-year-old chief, Vladimir Tkachuk. In addition to leading the enterprise, Tkachuk is also known as the author of the military-focused Telegram channel Crazy About War.

Officials have not disclosed whether the bombing is believed to be connected to Tkachuk's professional activities. The investigation remains ongoing.