Iskander Ballistic and Zircon Hypersonic Missiles Hit Kyiv At Night

Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight missile and drone strike on Kyiv and the surrounding region, targeting logistics hubs, warehouses and infrastructure that Moscow says were used to supply the Ukrainian military. The attack also extended to maritime targets near Odesa, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license Explosion and fire

Large-Scale Missile Barrage Hits Kyiv Region

According to Russian reports, multiple missile systems were employed during the strike, including Iskander ballistic missiles, Zircon hypersonic missiles and attack drones. Several Russian media outlets claimed dozens of missiles were launched within a short period, while unverified reports suggested cluster munitions were also used.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the Ukrainian capital was under missile attack and said air defense systems had been activated. Ukrainian authorities later reported widespread damage across several districts of the city and surrounding areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack involved 24 ballistic missiles, four Zircon or Oniks missiles and 115 drones, many of them jet-powered. He reported that 17 people were killed and 44 others injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, air defenses intercepted 98 drones, while none of the missiles were reported as destroyed.

Warehouses and Logistics Centers Among Main Targets

Russia's Ministry of Defense said the strikes were directed against logistics facilities used to receive, store and distribute weapons, military equipment, ammunition and drones supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Among the reported targets was the MLP Chaika logistics complex outside Kyiv, a facility covering approximately 100,000 square meters. Russian sources claimed the site was used to assemble and store long-range unmanned aerial vehicles before deployment. They reported that the strike triggered a major fire followed by secondary explosions.

Additional strikes reportedly hit warehouses belonging to the Trans-Logistik transport and logistics center in Kyiv's Obolon district, where Russian officials alleged military supplies and drone components were stored. Russian reports also stated that damage was inflicted on an Epicentr logistics facility that processes and stores dual-use goods and components.

Industrial Facilities and Distribution Centers Damaged

According to Russian military statements, terminals operated by Nova Poshta near Zhulyany Airport and in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district were also struck. Russian authorities alleged the facilities handled military cargo destined for Ukrainian forces.

In the Brovary district east of Kyiv, Russian officials said attacks targeted logistics facilities associated with Silpo Food, Nova Poshta, Ice Logistic, Raben, Trans-Logistik and Rozetka. Moscow claimed these sites stored military equipment, weapons and other supplies intended for Ukraine's armed forces.

Russian sources further stated that one of Rozetka's automated warehouse complexes sustained severe damage. These claims have not been independently verified.

Fires, Chemical Leak and Emergency Response

Ukrainian authorities reported multiple fires across Kyiv following the strikes. Warehouses burned in the Obolon and Desnianskyi districts, while non-residential buildings caught fire in the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn area. Emergency services were dispatched to affected locations.

Officials also reported an ammonia leak in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district and urged residents to remain indoors and keep windows closed as a precaution.

According to local authorities, eight of those killed were waiting for a train on a platform in the Brovary district when the attack occurred. Ukraine's national railway operator said the platform was located near logistics facilities that had been struck.

Maritime Targets Near Odesa Also Attacked

Russia's Ministry of Defense also reported strikes against maritime targets in the Black Sea. According to the ministry, three dry cargo vessels south of Odesa carrying military cargo were hit during the operation. The ministry additionally stated that strikes were carried out against logistics facilities in and around Odesa that it said supported Ukrainian military operations.