Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify

Ukraine could lose between $1.5 billion and $3 billion in export revenue if attacks on its Black Sea ports continue, Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said. Officials say the disruption to maritime trade has become, in some respects, even more severe than during the early months of the conflict in 2022.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bunker on a ship carrying wheat

Since July 22, no foreign commercial cargo vessel has entered or departed the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, or Pivdennyi, leaving one of the country's most important export corridors effectively idle.

Ukraine Searches for Alternative Export Corridors

Kyiv is accelerating efforts to establish alternative routes for grain exports, but government officials acknowledge that the new logistics network will not reach full operating capacity before the end of August. Even then, it is expected to handle only about half the cargo previously shipped through Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Unless maritime exports resume, more than 30 million tonnes of agricultural products could remain trapped inside the country, threatening one of Ukraine's most important sources of export income while tightening pressure on global food markets.

According to Reuters, July marked a sharp escalation in attacks targeting Black Sea shipping. The agency reported 35 strikes against vessels while docked in port, 22 attacks on ships at sea, and 67 strikes on port infrastructure. For comparison, only 14 attacks on commercial vessels were recorded during the whole of 2025.

Russia Reports New Wave of Strikes on Black Sea Targets

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that its forces carried out another series of strikes on August 3, targeting what it described as military logistics facilities connected to Ukraine's armed forces.

According to the ministry, precision-guided weapons and drones struck the Chornomorsk Automobile Components Plant and cargo facilities at the Port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa Region. Russian officials said the sites were being used to repair military vehicles and store ammunition and fuel.

The ministry also reported strikes on cargo vessels in the ports of Mykolaiv and Pivdennyi, claiming that one ship was unloading military cargo when it was hit. Russian officials further stated that two additional dry cargo vessels carrying military supplies were struck while sailing south of Odesa in the Black Sea.

Warehouses and Logistics Centers Also Reportedly Hit

Russian military authorities said overnight strikes also targeted logistics hubs and storage facilities across several regions of Ukraine.

Near Odesa, missiles and drones reportedly damaged warehouse complexes serving regional logistics operations. Russian sources also claimed strikes on facilities operated by delivery company Nova Poshta in the Zaporizhzhia Region and in the city of Pryluky, where one warehouse was confirmed destroyed by the company. Russian officials alleged that the site also contained drones, military equipment, and related components.

Additional attacks reportedly ignited large fires at warehouse facilities in Obukhivka near Dnipro and in Brovary, outside Kyiv.

Russian military-affiliated sources also claimed that a service center operated by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sumy came under a sequence of attacks involving a guided aerial bomb, an FPV drone, and a Geran loitering munition. Satellite imagery published after the strikes reportedly showed multiple fires burning in the city's Kovpakivskyi District.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, its Aerospace Forces, missile units, and unmanned aircraft also struck targets over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk region, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Poltava regions.