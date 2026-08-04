World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify

Incidents

Ukraine could lose between $1.5 billion and $3 billion in export revenue if attacks on its Black Sea ports continue, Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said. Officials say the disruption to maritime trade has become, in some respects, even more severe than during the early months of the conflict in 2022.

Bunker on a ship carrying wheat
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Bunker on a ship carrying wheat

Since July 22, no foreign commercial cargo vessel has entered or departed the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, or Pivdennyi, leaving one of the country's most important export corridors effectively idle.

Ukraine Searches for Alternative Export Corridors

Kyiv is accelerating efforts to establish alternative routes for grain exports, but government officials acknowledge that the new logistics network will not reach full operating capacity before the end of August. Even then, it is expected to handle only about half the cargo previously shipped through Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Unless maritime exports resume, more than 30 million tonnes of agricultural products could remain trapped inside the country, threatening one of Ukraine's most important sources of export income while tightening pressure on global food markets.

According to Reuters, July marked a sharp escalation in attacks targeting Black Sea shipping. The agency reported 35 strikes against vessels while docked in port, 22 attacks on ships at sea, and 67 strikes on port infrastructure. For comparison, only 14 attacks on commercial vessels were recorded during the whole of 2025.

Russia Reports New Wave of Strikes on Black Sea Targets

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that its forces carried out another series of strikes on August 3, targeting what it described as military logistics facilities connected to Ukraine's armed forces.

According to the ministry, precision-guided weapons and drones struck the Chornomorsk Automobile Components Plant and cargo facilities at the Port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa Region. Russian officials said the sites were being used to repair military vehicles and store ammunition and fuel.

The ministry also reported strikes on cargo vessels in the ports of Mykolaiv and Pivdennyi, claiming that one ship was unloading military cargo when it was hit. Russian officials further stated that two additional dry cargo vessels carrying military supplies were struck while sailing south of Odesa in the Black Sea.

Warehouses and Logistics Centers Also Reportedly Hit

Russian military authorities said overnight strikes also targeted logistics hubs and storage facilities across several regions of Ukraine.

Near Odesa, missiles and drones reportedly damaged warehouse complexes serving regional logistics operations. Russian sources also claimed strikes on facilities operated by delivery company Nova Poshta in the Zaporizhzhia Region and in the city of Pryluky, where one warehouse was confirmed destroyed by the company. Russian officials alleged that the site also contained drones, military equipment, and related components.

Additional attacks reportedly ignited large fires at warehouse facilities in Obukhivka near Dnipro and in Brovary, outside Kyiv.

Russian military-affiliated sources also claimed that a service center operated by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sumy came under a sequence of attacks involving a guided aerial bomb, an FPV drone, and a Geran loitering munition. Satellite imagery published after the strikes reportedly showed multiple fires burning in the city's Kovpakivskyi District.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, its Aerospace Forces, missile units, and unmanned aircraft also struck targets over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk region, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Poltava regions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire
Hotspots and Incidents
Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do
Columnists
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do
Popular
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do

For those who have been unconscious these past several months, the Controlled Media darling known as Savannah Guthrie had her mother allegedly kidnapped just before the Iran War kicked off

Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do
Russia Expands Rassvet Satellite Network to Challenge Starlink
Russia Expands Rassvet Satellite Network to Challenge Starlink
Why the US and Japan Moved to Support the Yen – and What It Means for Global Markets
Russia Warns Ireland of 'Serious Consequences' Over Potential Seizure of Russian Ships
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do Guy Somerset Why the US and Japan Moved to Support the Yen – and What It Means for Global Markets Lyuba Lulko Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy Andrey Nikolaev
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Russia Strikes Military Cargo Ships and Defense Facilities Across Ukraine Overnight
Nike and Skims Face Backlash Over New Women's Sportswear
Nike and Skims Face Backlash Over New Women's Sportswear
Last materials
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify
Putin Signs Law Expanding Restrictions on Russians Convicted While Living Abroad
Russia Introduces Landmark Cryptocurrency Law, Establishing New Rules for Digital Assets
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Poland and China Lead Global Gold Buying as Central Banks Boost Reserves
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Syria Restores Direct Flights to Russia for the First Time Since Assad's Ouster
Young Russian Woman Disappears During Night Walk in Vietnam
Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.