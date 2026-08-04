A Russian military journal has published new claims about the combat performance of the S-400 Triumf air defense system, stating that the platform successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian fighter aircraft during operations in 2023.
The figures were presented in an article titled Features of Maneuvering Air Defense Missile Formations During Armed Conflict Based on the Experience of the Special Military Operation, co-authored by Major General Alexander Romanenkov, chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Air Defense Missile Troops.
According to the article, the first beyond-the-horizon engagements conducted by S-400 systems in 2023 produced what the authors described as "triumphant" results.
The publication claims that Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week.
The article also states that Ukrainian forces have since carefully studied Russia's tactics for employing beyond-the-horizon air defense engagements.
The article comes as countries continue to evaluate next-generation air defense capabilities. In July, Defense News reported that India tested its domestically developed Kusha air defense system, which could eventually replace the Russian-made S-400 in Indian service.
During the same month, Military Watch Magazine suggested that the S-400 could significantly strengthen the United Arab Emirates' ability to defend against potential missile and drone attacks.
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For those who have been unconscious these past several months, the Controlled Media darling known as Savannah Guthrie had her mother allegedly kidnapped just before the Iran War kicked off