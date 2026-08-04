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S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day

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A Russian military journal has published new claims about the combat performance of the S-400 Triumf air defense system, stating that the platform successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian fighter aircraft during operations in 2023.

S-400 Triumf
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
S-400 Triumf

The figures were presented in an article titled Features of Maneuvering Air Defense Missile Formations During Armed Conflict Based on the Experience of the Special Military Operation, co-authored by Major General Alexander Romanenkov, chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Air Defense Missile Troops.

Military Publication Details Claimed Combat Results

According to the article, the first beyond-the-horizon engagements conducted by S-400 systems in 2023 produced what the authors described as "triumphant" results.

The publication claims that Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week.

The article also states that Ukrainian forces have since carefully studied Russia's tactics for employing beyond-the-horizon air defense engagements.

Global Interest in Advanced Air Defense Systems Continues

The article comes as countries continue to evaluate next-generation air defense capabilities. In July, Defense News reported that India tested its domestically developed Kusha air defense system, which could eventually replace the Russian-made S-400 in Indian service.

During the same month, Military Watch Magazine suggested that the S-400 could significantly strengthen the United Arab Emirates' ability to defend against potential missile and drone attacks.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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