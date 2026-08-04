Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire

A Russian serviceman was detained after allegedly opening fire on fellow military personnel and civilians in the village of Khmelnitskoye near Sevastopol (Crimea Peninsula) killing six people and injuring several others. Law enforcement officers continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Photo: Official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense is licensed under public domain Russian Army fighter

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the shooting claimed the lives of one serviceman and three civilians, while another soldier and three additional civilians sustained gunshot wounds. Doctors are continuing to provide emergency treatment to the injured.

Authorities Launch Investigation After Deadly Attack

According to Razvozhayev, the victims among the civilian population included two men aged 71 and 59, as well as a 64-year-old woman. He confirmed that the suspected gunman had been detained and that investigators and forensic specialists were working at the scene.

The governor urged residents to remain calm, rely only on official information, and avoid spreading unverified reports while the investigation continues.

Local Reports Claimed Suspect Fled Before Arrest

Messages circulated overnight in local community chats claimed the shooting occurred near the villages of Khmelnytske and Pervomaiske. According to those unverified accounts, the serviceman initially fled into a nearby forest after the attack, prompting residents to remain vigilant.

Social media users also circulated the name and photograph of an individual they claimed was the suspect. Authorities have not officially confirmed that information.

The shooting follows another deadly military-related incident reported in October 2025, when a conscript allegedly opened fire on fellow servicemen at a military base in Naro-Fominsk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, according to Russian law enforcement sources.