Death Toll Rises to Seven After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Resort

The death toll from a drone attack on the resort village of Arkhipo-Osipovka in Russia's Krasnodar Region has risen to seven, including three children, according to the regional operational headquarters. Officials said 40 people were injured in the attack, with 21 hospitalized and another 19 receiving outpatient medical treatment.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ UAV

The casualty figures were published through the regional authorities' official channel on the Max messaging platform.

Drone Attack Hits Resort Village Near Gelendzhik

Arkhipo-Osipovka, a popular Black Sea resort village within the municipality of Gelendzhik, came under attack by Ukrainian drones on the morning of August 3.

Authorities initially warned residents and tourists about the threat of incoming unmanned aerial vehicles before later reporting that drone debris had fallen inside the village.

Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev first confirmed fatalities at 11:13 a. m. Moscow time, initially reporting that three people had been killed by falling drone fragments.

Emergency Medical Teams Deployed to Treat the Injured

Authorities dispatched five ambulance teams from Gelendzhik, three additional crews from Tuapse, and a specialized disaster medicine unit from Krasnodar to assist the victims.

Medical personnel organized initial treatment at the Arkhipo-Osipovka hospital, reinforcing local staff with doctors from Gelendzhik and a nearby health resort.

Psychologists and volunteers also joined the emergency response, while patients with serious injuries were transferred to hospitals in Gelendzhik, the Tuapse district, and Goryachy Klyuch for specialized care.