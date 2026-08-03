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Russia Strikes Military Cargo Ships and Defense Facilities Across Ukraine Overnight

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Russia's Ministry of Defense said its forces carried out a series of overnight strikes targeting vessels, military infrastructure, and defense-related facilities across multiple regions of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the operation involved drones, missiles, and guided aerial bombs aimed at military logistics and industrial sites.

Iskander missile launch
Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iskander missile launch

Russia Claims Black Sea Strikes Hit Military Cargo Vessels and Port Infrastructure

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, drones struck cargo ships in the Black Sea that were allegedly transporting military supplies intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The ministry said three vessels were hit while at sea, while another was reportedly struck in the port of Mykolaiv.

Russian officials also reported strikes on port infrastructure in Chornomorsk, describing the facilities as part of Ukraine's military logistics network.

The ministry added that Russian Aerospace Forces and missile units carried out attacks over the past 24 hours in the Donbas, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions. Additional drone strikes were reported in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Poltava regions.

Russian officials said the operation included the use of FAB-250 and FAB-500 guided bombs, along with Kh-39 LMUR guided missiles, in the Kharkiv region and parts of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Defense Ministry Reports Strikes on Military Logistics and Defense Industry

The ministry said one of the targets was a heavy vehicle maintenance facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia, alleging that the site had been used to repair, modernize, and equip military hardware for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to Russian officials, the strike caused a fire at the facility.

Russia also claimed that an attack damaged a strategically important bridge in Sloviansk that was being used for Ukrainian military logistics. Officials said one span of the bridge collapsed following the strike and that a vehicle overturned at the moment of impact.

Separately, Russia said it launched overnight missile strikes on Kyiv on August 1, using Iskander ballistic missiles and Zircon hypersonic missiles against what it described as military-industrial targets and energy infrastructure.

According to Russian reports, the targets included the Artem defense plant, which manufactures missiles and aviation equipment, as well as the Burevestnik plant in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district, where radar systems are produced and serviced.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that five facilities in the Ukrainian capital had been targeted, including radio-electronics manufacturing sites, industrial enterprises, and what it described as a drone assembly and storage facility.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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