Russia Deploys Laser Weapons to Counter Drone Attacks at a Fraction of the Cost

Russia's defense industry is increasingly adopting laser technology to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), offering a far less expensive alternative to intercepting low-cost drones with high-priced surface-to-air missiles.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use UAV

Laser Systems Reduce Interception Costs

Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced that an entire family of laser defense systems is being deployed. According to the minister, one installation destroyed nearly 60 drones within a month. Because the primary operating expense is electricity, the system reportedly saved hundreds of millions of rubles that would otherwise have been spent on missile interceptors.

Alikhanov emphasized that lasers will complement rather than replace conventional air defense missiles, adding that missile production continues to increase.

"The transition to laser interception systems is primarily an economic decision. When the cost of a single missile is many times higher than the value of the drone it destroys, a serious imbalance emerges. Laser weapons solve this problem by providing an almost unlimited ammunition supply with minimal operating costs," financial analyst Nikita Volkov told Pravda.Ru.

Perun and Rubikon Systems

Among the systems currently undergoing testing or already protecting strategic facilities are the Perun laser complex and laser modules integrated into the Rubikon system. These weapons are primarily intended to defend critical infrastructure, including industrial plants, ports, and oil refineries, serving as a final layer of protection when conventional air defenses or electronic warfare systems fail to stop incoming drones.

How the Perun Laser Works

The Perun system relies on concentrated thermal energy. Artificial intelligence analyzes live video feeds, distinguishes drones from birds, and automatically tracks the selected target. The laser emitter then focuses a high-energy beam that can either disable the drone's optical systems within seconds or burn through its airframe and onboard electronics, often causing the battery to overheat and explode.

Key Specifications

Parameter Perun System Maximum engagement range Up to 5 km Time to destroy a target 5-10 seconds Cost of a 10-second engagement 205 rubles Continuous laser operation Up to 15 minutes

Advantages and Limitations

Despite their low operating costs, laser weapons have important limitations. Their effectiveness drops significantly in fog, heavy snowfall, smoke, or other conditions that reduce beam transmission. In addition, each laser installation can engage only one target at a time, making it less effective against large drone swarms. Military planners therefore see multiple networked laser systems as a possible solution.

Alongside Perun, Russia is also deploying the Rubikon system developed by Fly Drone, which can engage targets at distances of up to 1.5 kilometers, while Rostec has introduced another laser system known as Zubr.

Military experts note that interceptor drones may remain more practical in frontline conditions because they are less affected by weather and visibility.

Laser Weapons Complement Existing Air Defense

The development of laser-based defenses reflects a broader global effort to protect critical infrastructure against increasingly numerous and inexpensive drones. While lasers cannot replace traditional air defense systems, they offer a highly cost-effective layer of protection by dramatically reducing the expense of intercepting low-cost aerial threats.