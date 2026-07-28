Russian Scientist Dies Days After Brutal Assault as Criminal Investigation Begins

Nikita Zezin, a Doctor of Agricultural Sciences and Director of the Ural Federal Agrarian Research Center of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, died at the age of 67 in Yekaterinburg. His death came nine days after he was violently assaulted, prompting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

Zezin died on July 22. He had been attacked on July 13. The official cause of death was reported as a heart attack, but his relatives believe the assault significantly contributed to the deterioration of his health. Regional lawmaker Vyacheslav Vegner stated that Zezin had not suffered from any serious health problems before the attack.

Attack Captured on Video

Video footage circulating online shows a man wearing red trousers pushing Zezin before striking him several times in the head with his fists. Children can be seen nearby during the assault.

According to E1.ru, Zezin and his deputy, Alexander Shanin, had spent the day inspecting experimental fields and crops when they encountered several children, estimated to be between eight and ten years old, riding quad bikes across the fields. After the children became stranded, Zezin borrowed one of their phones, contacted their parents, and arranged for them to be collected at the institute.

Later that evening, at around 6:00 p. m., four SUVs reportedly arrived at the research institute. According to the publication, one of the passengers approached Zezin and repeatedly punched him in the head while shouting obscenities.

Vyacheslav Vegner said the attacker continued striking Zezin in the head before kicking him as he tried to shield himself. He also alleged that Alexander Shanin, a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan, was assaulted and spat on during the incident, while children watched the attack.

Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation

Vegner said Zezin reported the assault to police and documented his injuries, but criticized the pace of the investigation. He also stated that he had spoken with the scientist just days before his death and believes there is a direct connection between the head injuries, the emotional stress caused by the attack, and the fatal heart attack.

In December 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Zezin the honorary title of Distinguished Agricultural Worker of the Russian Federation in recognition of his contribution to agricultural science.

Following the scientist's death, authorities opened a criminal case. Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, has taken personal control of the investigation.