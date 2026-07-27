Cargo Ship Seen Sinking Near Odesa After Russian Strike Claims

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены MSC FEDERICA в море

A cargo vessel was seen rapidly sinking near Odesa, according to footage published by the Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua on its Telegram channel.

The video shows the ship listing heavily to one side, with its stern already submerged beneath the water. The publication did not identify the vessel or provide additional details about its ownership or cargo.

The footage surfaced shortly after Russia's Ministry of Defense reported striking a bulk carrier in the Black Sea that it said was heading toward a Ukrainian port.

According to the ministry, Russian forces continued carrying out strikes against Ukrainian ports and transport infrastructure used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ministry stated that Russian forces hit a container terminal handling military cargo at the Port of Chornomorsk. It also reported striking a bulk carrier allegedly transporting supplies for the Ukrainian military while the vessel was sailing south of Odesa.

The ministry did not identify the ship by name, and independent confirmation linking the vessel shown in the published footage to the reported strike was not immediately available.