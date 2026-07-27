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Russian Laser Air Defense Reportedly Downs Dozens of Drones at Minimal Cost

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Russian laser weapon systems designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have reportedly saved hundreds of millions of rubles by reducing the need to fire expensive surface-to-air missiles, according to Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade, Anton Alikhanov.

New Russian weapons
Photo: Midjouney: New Russian weapons - Sarmat, hypersonic, lasers, or electronic warfare by ChatGPT 5.0 is licensed under Freely Distributable Image
New Russian weapons

Speaking on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, Alikhanov said Russia has already developed an entire range of laser systems capable of engaging drones. He declined to identify the location but said one facility used a laser complex to destroy nearly 60 UAVs in a single month.

Alikhanov noted that operating the laser systems primarily requires electricity, making them far less expensive to use than conventional interceptor missiles. At the same time, he stressed that surface-to-air missiles remain an essential part of Russia's air defense network and said their production has increased several-fold compared with last year.

Perun Laser Complex Continues Testing

Earlier, the Russian state news agency TASS, citing a representative of the Svarog Research and Production Center, reported that the Perun laser system is currently undergoing trials against a broad range of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Military analyst Mikhail Timoshenko previously told Life.ru that the Perun system performs most effectively under clear weather conditions. According to the expert, the absence of clouds and fog is essential for the laser complex to achieve maximum effectiveness against drones.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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