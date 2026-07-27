13-Year-Old Girl Buried Alive in Sand Collapse at Russian Quarry Beach

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a sand embankment collapsed at a beach on Lebyazhinsky Quarry in Nizhny Tagil, located in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region. The accident occurred while she was spending time with friends at the popular swimming spot.

Photo: creativecommons.org/ by Thamizhpparithi Maari, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Sand

According to the Telegram channel Ural Mash, the girl and her friends climbed to the top of a large sand embankment, where many other teenagers had also gathered.

Witnesses said one of the teenagers began kicking the edge of the sand bank near the girl. Moments later, the embankment gave way. She fell approximately 10 meters into the water before tons of collapsing sand buried her.

The girl's friends immediately began searching for her and called emergency services. At the time of reporting, rescuers had not yet recovered her body. Emergency crews are assessing the safest way to continue the operation while minimizing the risk of another collapse.