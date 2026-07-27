Ukraine Unveils New Ruta Block 1 Cruise Missile in Strikes on Russia

Ukraine's Armed Forces have reportedly begun using a new weapon against Russia – the low-cost Ruta Block 1 cruise missile. According to Russian sources, the missile recently appeared over Russian territory, marking what could be its first documented operational use.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Адміністрація Президента України., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Neptune cruise missile 06

Last week, several Russian Telegram channels published footage that they claimed showed a Ruta Block 1 missile flying over Russia, along with photographs of debris reportedly recovered after Russian air defense systems intercepted the weapon. The images showed sections of the missile's fuselage, internal components, and tail assembly.

Ruta Block 1 Offers Affordable Long-Range Strike Capability

According to the Telegram channel Military Chronicle, the current Ruta Block 1 variant has a declared range of up to 300 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing as much as 150 kilograms. The publication also reported that developers are already working on the more capable Block 2 and Block 3 versions, which promise significantly greater performance.

American defense publication The War Zone (TWZ) reports that Dutch company Destinus manufactures the Ruta missile. The system combines inertial, satellite, and optical navigation to guide it to its target. According to the report, Destinus is developing Ruta Block 2 with an estimated range of 800 kilometers and a 250-kilogram warhead, while the larger Block 3 is expected to reach approximately 2,000 kilometers with a payload of up to 550 kilograms.

The company plans to begin flight testing the Block 3 variant in 2027, meaning it is unlikely to enter military service in the near future. If development proceeds as planned, however, Ukraine and European countries could eventually field domestically produced long-range cruise missiles without relying directly on U.S.-supplied systems.

Military Chronicle describes Ruta Block 1 as a compact, ground-launched cruise missile, or missile-drone, capable of flying at roughly Mach 0.7.

Destinus, which maintains offices in the Netherlands and several other European countries, says it manufactures key components in-house, including its T150 series miniature turbojet engines. To expand production of the Ruta family, including the Block 2 and Block 3 variants, the company has formed a joint venture with German defense giant Rheinmetall called Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems. Manufacturing capacity is currently being established, including facilities in Unterlüß, Germany.

Russian Military Expert Downplays the Threat

Russian military analysts say that the Ruta Block 1 shares many characteristics with the Neptune cruise missile, which has an operational range of up to 500 kilometers and has already seen use in Ukrainian strikes against Russian territory. Such subsonic missiles can easily be intercepted by Russian air defenses, whereas Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG and Taurus pose a much greater threat.