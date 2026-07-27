Seattle Food Festival Turns Tragic: Two Dead, Five Wounded in Mass Shooting

A shooting at Seattle's annual Bite of Seattle food festival left two people dead and five others injured, turning one of the city's largest summer events into the scene of a deadly tragedy. Thousands of people attended the festival when gunfire erupted, sending visitors fleeing in panic.

The Seattle Times reported that one suspect is already in police custody. Authorities have not disclosed whether additional suspects remain at large or what may have motivated the attack. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Among the injured is a 56-year-old woman who remains in critical condition. Emergency responders treated multiple victims at the scene before transporting them to nearby hospitals. Police continue their investigation as officials work to determine exactly what led to the violence.