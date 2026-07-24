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Deadly Strike Targets Ukrainian Military Training Ground Hosting Weapons Expo

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A missile strike targeted a military training ground hosting a weapons exhibition in Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 100 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

Iskander missile
Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iskander missile

The strike was confirmed by the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Valerii Borovyk, founder of the Ukrainian defense company First Contact, said the missile hit a military range where a defense exhibition was taking place.

According to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the current confirmed death toll stands at 10, while approximately 100 people sustained injuries. Officials said casualty figures may change as the investigation continues.

Authorities stated that the exact location of the event and information about its participants had not been made public before the strike. Competent agencies are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

A criminal investigation has been opened to examine whether negligence or improper performance of official duties during the planning and organization of the event contributed to the loss of life and other serious consequences.

Ukrainian media reported that serviceman Andrii Kobzar attended the exhibition. Earlier reports also suggested that Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, had participated in the event, but he later denied being present.

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