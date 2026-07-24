World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Explosion Rocks Cargo Ship Bound for Ukraine Off Romania’s Coast

Incidents

A cargo vessel traveling from the United States to Ukraine under the Liberian flag suffered an explosion while sailing off the Romanian coast, according to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

MSC FEDERICA at sea
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
MSC FEDERICA at sea

Romanian officials said the blast occurred overnight near cargo hold No. 6 aboard the Christiana B.

According to the ministry's preliminary assessment, the explosion may have resulted from either a naval drone strike or the detonation of a sea mine.

The Christiana B is a bulk carrier transporting coal from the U. S. port of Norfolk to Ukraine.

Following the explosion, the crew issued a distress call. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported among those on board.

Romanian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The event comes shortly after a Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet intercepted and shot down an unidentified drone that had entered the country's airspace, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the Black Sea region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
David Beckham Makes $25 Million in Advertising During 2026 FIFA World Cup
Society
David Beckham Makes $25 Million in Advertising During 2026 FIFA World Cup
Crispy Greek Fried Zucchini: The Secret to a Perfect Golden Crust Every Time
Recipes & Food
Crispy Greek Fried Zucchini: The Secret to a Perfect Golden Crust Every Time
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Asia
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Popular
Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians

Ukraine's newly appointed commander-in-chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, has drawn fierce criticism after remarks about Russians prompted a sharp response from Russian officials.

Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence
Rubio Says Anchorage Peace Proposals Failed, Calls for Fresh Approach and New Ideas
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia Lyuba Lulko Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence Yury Bocharov The Dark Side of Looksmaxxing: Steroids, Bone Smashing, and the Pursuit of Perfection Margarita Kicherova
Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight
LADA Niva Legend Receives Its Biggest Upgrade in Decades With New 1.8-Liter Engine
Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles
Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles
Last materials
Russian Strikes Hit Odessa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv Ports, Disrupt Shipping
Six Killed, 26 Injured in Missile Strike on Russian Enterprise 1,300 Kilometers Far from Border
Rubio Says Anchorage Peace Proposals Failed, Calls for Fresh Approach and New Ideas
David Beckham Makes $25 Million in Advertising During 2026 FIFA World Cup
Crispy Greek Fried Zucchini: The Secret to a Perfect Golden Crust Every Time
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence
LADA Niva Legend Receives Its Biggest Upgrade in Decades With New 1.8-Liter Engine
How to Salt Herring at Home for Perfect Flavor Every Time
Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.