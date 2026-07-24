A cargo vessel traveling from the United States to Ukraine under the Liberian flag suffered an explosion while sailing off the Romanian coast, according to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены MSC FEDERICA at sea

Romanian officials said the blast occurred overnight near cargo hold No. 6 aboard the Christiana B.

According to the ministry's preliminary assessment, the explosion may have resulted from either a naval drone strike or the detonation of a sea mine.

The Christiana B is a bulk carrier transporting coal from the U. S. port of Norfolk to Ukraine.

Following the explosion, the crew issued a distress call. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported among those on board.

Romanian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The event comes shortly after a Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet intercepted and shot down an unidentified drone that had entered the country's airspace, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the Black Sea region.