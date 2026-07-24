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Russian Strikes Hit Odessa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv Ports, Disrupt Shipping

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Russian forces carried out another series of overnight strikes using air-launched precision-guided weapons and attack drones against targets in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on July 24.

Geran drones attack
Photo: Openverse by Khamenei.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Geran drones attack

Ports in Odessa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv Targeted

According to the ministry, the strikes focused on the ports of Odessa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv.

In Odessa, the military said the attack destroyed fuel storage facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the port of Izmail, the reported targets included port infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo, three storage facilities for uncrewed surface vessels-including Magura boats-and a hangar containing Ukrainian military equipment.

The ministry also reported striking a floating dock used to store and launch autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles. In Mykolaiv, officials said a cargo ship unloading military supplies was also hit during the operation.

Shipping Disruptions Continue

The latest strikes followed attacks a day earlier on the port of Yuzhny, where Russian officials said infrastructure used to unload and store fuel intended for the Ukrainian military was damaged.

Following the attacks on Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian officials reported a suspension of commercial shipping. Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said that while four or five vessels had recently entered Ukrainian ports each day, maritime traffic has now stopped completely.

Vysotsky said the decision was made by shipowners rather than imposed by the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that no vessels entered the country's ports during July 22. Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture estimated that disruptions to maritime exports could result in losses of between $2 billion and $3 billion per month.

Russian Officials Assess Military Impact

Russian lawmaker Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, said the strikes on Ukrainian ports and cargo vessels would reduce the operational capabilities of Ukraine's armed forces.

Retired Major General Vladimir Popov, a military aviation expert, also argued that the suspension of shipping would soon have a noticeable impact, saying that many of Ukraine's Western military supplies are delivered by sea.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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