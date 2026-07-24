Six Killed, 26 Injured in Missile Strike on Russian Enterprise 1,300 Kilometers Far from Border

Six people were killed and 26 others were injured after an industrial enterprise in Russia's Kirov region came under a missile attack, according to regional Governor Alexander Sokolov.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Missile attack

Sokolov said all of the injured are receiving medical care, ranging from hospitalization to outpatient treatment, depending on the severity of their injuries.

He added that emergency crews have extinguished the fire caused by the strike, while utility services have restored electricity and water supplies to the affected area.

Specialists are now inspecting nearby residential buildings to assess any damage before authorities decide on additional assistance for local residents.

Authorities Confirm Missile Attack

The governor confirmed earlier that the enterprise had been hit in a missile attack.

Sokolov also reminded residents that the Kirov Region Anti-Terrorism Commission prohibits the publication of photographs, videos, or other information on social media, in news outlets, or on other online platforms if such material could reveal the location of the attack, identify the targeted facility, or disclose the nature of the damage.

In May, Ukrainian drones targeted an enterprise in the Urzhum district of the Kirov region, triggering a fire. At that time, authorities reported no fatalities or injuries.