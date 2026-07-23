Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight

A Russian military aircraft reportedly crashed in the Moscow region during a training flight, according to multiple Russian media reports. The pilot successfully ejected, and preliminary information indicates that no one on the ground was injured.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Su-57 fighter jet

According to the Telegram channel 112, the aircraft went down in the Odintsovo district near the Moscow River. Emergency services responded to the scene, while initial reports indicated that the pilot survived after ejecting from the aircraft.

REN TV also reported the crash but did not provide additional details about the incident.

Reports Identify Aircraft as a Su-57 Fighter Jet

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the aircraft involved was a Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter conducting a routine training flight. The report states that the pilot ejected successfully before the aircraft crashed.

The reported circumstances of the incident are based on preliminary media reports and may be updated as additional official information becomes available.

A combat training aircraft crashed in the Moscow region. The pilot ejected, there was no damage to the ground, the Ministry of Defense later reported.