Ukraine Says Shipping to Its Black Sea Ports Has Come to a Standstill

Commercial shipping to Ukraine's Black Sea ports has come to a complete standstill, according to Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi. Speaking to Strana.ua, the minister said shipowners have suspended vessel arrivals, although the Ukrainian government has not imposed any restrictions on maritime traffic.

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"Until recently, four or five ships were entering the ports. That was not a large number, but traffic continued. As of today, vessel arrivals have stopped. This is a decision made by the shipowners—the government has not introduced any restrictions," Vysotskyi said.

According to the minister, shipping has remained suspended for four consecutive days. He added that it is currently unclear how long the interruption will last.

The announcement comes after reports on July 22 that Russian forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike four cargo ships and one bulk carrier that Russian officials said were operating in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the reports, the vessels were struck in the Black Sea and at the port of Chornomorsk.

The claims regarding the attacks and the alleged use of the vessels have not been independently verified.