Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles

The total damage caused by military actions attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine has exceeded 1 trillion rubles (approximately $12.7 billion), according to Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee. He disclosed the estimate in an interview with TASS ahead of Russia's Day of the Investigative Officer.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Administration of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin

Damage Assessment Continues

Bastrykin said investigators estimate that damage to civilian infrastructure in the territories incorporated by Russia amounts to more than 560 billion rubles (approximately $7.1 billion). He added that losses in Russia's border and rear regions exceed 535 billion rubles (approximately $6.8 billion).

According to the Investigative Committee, specialists continue documenting destruction and calculating the total financial impact, meaning the overall estimate may increase as additional cases are examined.

Investigative Committee Reports on Foreign Fighters

Bastrykin also stated that more than 16,800 foreign volunteers and mercenaries have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of what Russia officially describes as the special military operation.

According to him, some of those fighters have been killed during the conflict, while others have terminated their contracts and left Ukraine.

The figures and assessments cited by the Investigative Committee reflect official Russian government statements and have not been independently verified.