World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles

Incidents

The total damage caused by military actions attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine has exceeded 1 trillion rubles (approximately $12.7 billion), according to Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee. He disclosed the estimate in an interview with TASS ahead of Russia's Day of the Investigative Officer.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Administration of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin

Damage Assessment Continues

Bastrykin said investigators estimate that damage to civilian infrastructure in the territories incorporated by Russia amounts to more than 560 billion rubles (approximately $7.1 billion). He added that losses in Russia's border and rear regions exceed 535 billion rubles (approximately $6.8 billion).

According to the Investigative Committee, specialists continue documenting destruction and calculating the total financial impact, meaning the overall estimate may increase as additional cases are examined.

Investigative Committee Reports on Foreign Fighters

Bastrykin also stated that more than 16,800 foreign volunteers and mercenaries have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of what Russia officially describes as the special military operation.

According to him, some of those fighters have been killed during the conflict, while others have terminated their contracts and left Ukraine.

The figures and assessments cited by the Investigative Committee reflect official Russian government statements and have not been independently verified.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
World
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
World
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
Popular
US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites

A newly launched robotic spacecraft developed by Northrop Grumman has drawn attention for its satellite servicing capabilities, with analysts suggesting the same technology could also support future military operations in space.

US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend Alexander Shtorm Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access Andrey Mihayloff Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes Lyuba Lulko
Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles
Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles
Last materials
Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles
Lavrov and Rubio Hold High-Level Talks in Manila. Meeting Lasts for 35 Minutes
How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend
Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites
The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Ripen Tomatoes Faster
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles
Ukraine Reshuffles Military Leadership as Syrskyi Leaves Top Command
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.