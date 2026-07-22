Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Wildberries Facilities Evacuated

Ukrainian drones targeted several locations in southern Russia overnight on July 22, striking Krasnodar, Armavir and Nevinnomyssk. According to Russian regional authorities, the attacks damaged residential buildings, logistics facilities and an oil depot, sparked large fires and caused casualties.

Photo: t.me/mchs_official by EMERCOM of Russia Firefighter

Warehouse Fires and Residential Damage Reported in Krasnodar

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said air defense forces responded to a drone attack on the city overnight. Air raid sirens sounded across Krasnodar as emergency services responded to multiple incidents.

The Krasnodar Region Operational Headquarters confirmed that a fire broke out after drone debris fell within the city. Officials also reported damage to several residential buildings.

Authorities later said falling drone debris ignited a warehouse complex, injuring three people. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev later updated the casualty figures, stating that ten people suffered injuries at the attacked Wildberries logistics warehouse in Krasnodar, including three who remained in serious condition.

Drone fragments also struck two residential buildings in Krasnodar. Officials said no residents were injured in those incidents.

At the same time, drones targeted the city of Armavir, where a fire broke out at an oil depot. Governor Kondratyev reported that one person died as a result of the attack. The fire covered an area of approximately 800 square meters.

Multiple Logistics Centers Come Under Attack

Wildberries confirmed that it evacuated its logistics center in Krasnodar in accordance with safety procedures. The company released no further operational details.

The marketplace also evacuated its logistics complex in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory, after another drone attack targeted a warehouse facility on the outskirts of the city. Regional Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported that the strike caused injuries.

Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim said the company's logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk came under attack. She thanked employees for carrying out a rapid evacuation and said the company continues working with emergency services to deal with the aftermath.

Kim also recalled that Wildberries logistics facilities in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, and Elektrostal in the Moscow Region came under attack on July 18. Those incidents left several people injured and claimed lives in Kotovsk.

According to Kim, Wildberries will pay compensation of two million rubles (approximately $25,500) to the families of those killed and one million rubles (approximately $12,700) to people who suffered serious injuries. The company began issuing the first compensation payments on July 20.

The information in this report is based on statements from Russian regional authorities and Wildberries. The claims have not been independently verified.