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Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports, Energy Sites and Neptune Missile Battery

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Russian forces carried out another series of strikes over the past 24 hours against facilities that Moscow says support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attacks targeted military, energy and transport infrastructure from the Sumy region to Odesa, damaging port facilities, fuel storage sites, logistics centers and other strategic assets.

Geran drone strikes
Photo: Openverse by Khamenei.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Geran drone strikes

Ports, Ships and Military Logistics Targeted in Odesa Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian forces continued striking ports in the Odesa region that allegedly handle military cargo destined for Ukrainian forces.

According to the ministry, precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck two cargo vessels during their voyage at sea, as well as port infrastructure and fuel storage tanks at the Port of Odesa.

The ministry stated that one dry cargo ship and one bulk carrier were hit while sailing approximately 15 kilometers and 53 kilometers southeast of Odesa. Russian officials claimed the vessels transported cargo for the Ukrainian military to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Russian officials also reported strikes on the Nova Poshta logistics center in Odesa and said Russian forces destroyed a battery of the Ukrainian Neptune coastal missile system near the settlement of Kovalyivka.

The ministry added that the strikes damaged facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo at the Port of Odesa, along with fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended to support Ukrainian military operations.

Energy Infrastructure and Transport Facilities Come Under Attack

Explosions were also reported in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, where local authorities said warehouses and vehicle service stations came under attack.

Russian forces struck a Marshal gas station in the city of Sumy, causing damage and triggering a fire at the site.

The Russian military also reported using a guided aerial bomb to strike a transport and logistics hub in Chaplyne, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, claiming the attack disrupted Ukrainian supply routes in that sector.

According to Russian reports, Geran attack drones also struck a gas processing facility in the settlement of Yefremivka in the Kharkiv region. Additional strikes reportedly targeted a major electrical substation near Zaruddia in the Sumy region.

Russian sources further reported strikes in the Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in territories of Donbas and Novorossiya currently under Ukrainian control.

The information in this report reflects statements released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The claims have not been independently verified.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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