Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage

Russian authorities said the Moscow region came under a large-scale overnight drone attack that damaged residential buildings and infrastructure while leaving several people injured. Officials reported that air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming unmanned aerial vehicles before they reached the capital.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ UAV

Authorities Report Hundreds of Drones and Multiple Injuries

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, more than 400 drones headed toward the Moscow region during the attack. He said air defense units destroyed 85 drones as they approached the capital.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 381 Ukrainian drones over 16 Russian regions during the operation.

Residents in the city of Podolsk reported seeing a large column of smoke after the attack. A fire also broke out near the village of Koledino.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said the strikes damaged residential homes and infrastructure. He reported that one person was injured after a private house caught fire in Domodedovo, while another sustained injuries when a drone fell near a vehicle on the M-4 highway.

Later, Vorobyov said the total number of injured had risen to ten people, including one child. Russia's Investigative Committee announced that it had opened a criminal investigation under terrorism-related charges.

Russian Officials Promise Response

Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's ambassador-at-large at the Foreign Ministry, said the attack involved what he described as a massive number of drones. He stated that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted the incoming aircraft and added that Moscow would deliver what he described as a separate response to the attack on the capital.

Miroshnik also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to demonstrate results after receiving military assistance from Western countries.

Separately, State Duma deputy Andrey Kolesnik argued that the strikes formed part of a broader military campaign previously announced by Zelensky. He said authorities should first focus on assisting those injured and supporting the families affected by the attacks before responding.