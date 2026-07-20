Eleven-Year-Old Boy Dies During Mount Elbrus Climb, Father Seriously Injured

An 11-year-old boy lost his life and his father suffered serious injuries during a climbing expedition on Mount Elbrus, Russia's highest peak. Rescue teams located the injured man and the child's body on the mountain's eastern slope after the pair encountered difficulties during their descent.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Dmitry A. Mottl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mount Elbrus

Rescue Operation Launched on Eastern Slope

According to the Elbrus High-Mountain Search and Rescue Unit of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, the incident occurred at an altitude of approximately 4,200 to 4,600 meters. Twelve rescuers took part in the search operation.

Preliminary reports indicate that the boy had climbed the mountain with his 40-year-old father, identified only as Roman M. The family originally came from Donetsk and later settled in the village of Ryzdviany in Russia's Stavropol Territory.

According to Mash, the pair had already reached their objective and began descending when a safety rope reportedly failed. The boy died from his injuries, while Roman M. sustained multiple fractures to his ribs and knees but managed to contact emergency services.

Route Was Not Officially Registered

Reports indicate that father and son attempted to climb Mount Elbrus via its eastern slope, which mountaineers consider one of the mountain's most technically demanding routes. According to Mash, another climber traveling with a child reportedly warned Roman M. about the risks of continuing the ascent, but he decided to proceed.

The two had previously attempted to reach the summit in 2025 but turned back roughly 300 meters below the peak after the boy became unwell. During that expedition, they raised the flag of the child's school at the Garabashi station and later received recognition from the school's administration.

Rescuers located the injured father alongside the body of his son at an elevation of about 4,200 meters. Emergency officials said the climbing route had not been registered with rescue authorities before the expedition.

Because darkness made evacuation unsafe, rescue teams postponed the operation until the following day. Authorities said they plan to use a commercial helicopter to transport the injured man and recover the boy's body from the mountain.