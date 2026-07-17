Kuwait Reports Military Casualties After Alleged Iranian Drone Attacks

Several members of Kuwait's armed forces have been injured following alleged Iranian drone strikes on military facilities across the country, according to reports published by Kuwait Times.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Marines 5MEB by, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ FASTCENT Marines participate in joint training with Kuwaiti armed forces (8859031)

The newspaper reported that the attacks took place on Friday, when what officials described as hostile drones struck multiple military sites and army camps.

Kuwaiti Soldiers Injured in Drone Attacks

According to the report, several soldiers sustained injuries during the strikes. Kuwait's Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraiyan, visited the wounded service members alongside Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait Times, citing Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also reported that the attacks damaged a power station and a water treatment facility. The strikes reportedly sparked a fire and damaged several power generation units.

Kuwait Condemns the Attacks

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry described the alleged Iranian strikes as a violation of international law, warning that the attacks threaten regional stability and undermine ongoing efforts to reduce tensions across the Middle East.

The latest developments follow a statement issued on July 15 by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed it had destroyed what it described as the main U. S. military logistics and support center at the Port of Mina Abdullah in Kuwait.

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, the facility was completely destroyed by fire. The IRGC also warned that its military operations would continue until the United States ended its military campaign in the region.