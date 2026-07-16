World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

IRGC Reportedly Names Trump-Branded Properties in UAE and Saudi Arabia as Targets

Incidents

Reports circulating in Russian media claim that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has designated several Trump-branded real estate projects in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as potential targets following a renewed escalation in tensions with the United States. The reported claims have not been independently confirmed by official authorities in either Iran or the United States.

Iranian missiles
Photo: fna.ir by Mehdi Bolourian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iranian missiles

Trump-Branded Developments Allegedly Named in Report

According to the reports, the properties allegedly identified include the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Dubai, Trump Tower in Riyadh, and Trump Plaza in Jeddah. The reports claim Iranian officials described the sites as legitimate targets in response to what Tehran characterizes as increasing military pressure from Washington.

The reports further cite statements attributed to IRNA, Iran's state news agency, alleging that recent U. S. military actions had effectively ended previous understandings intended to reduce regional tensions. The quoted statements also reportedly mention energy infrastructure, including assets associated with Saudi Aramco.

Analysts Warn of Rising Geopolitical Risks

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev said the reported rhetoric reflects a shift from direct military confrontation toward broader economic pressure. He argued that investors may increasingly need to account for geopolitical risks affecting businesses and assets across the Middle East.

The reports also state that Iranian officials continue to link the Gulf monarchies closely with U. S. strategic interests, warning that additional escalation could undermine regional economic stability and business confidence.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key source of friction between Tehran and Washington. According to the reports, President Donald Trump has continued to call on Iran to return to negotiations while warning of possible action against Iranian military and energy infrastructure. The reports claim Iran has responded by emphasizing what it describes as a strategy of proportional retaliation.

Analysts quoted in the reports say any further escalation between the United States and Iran could significantly affect the business environment across the Middle East. At the time of publication, the central claims contained in these reports remain unverified by independent sources.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Science
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration
World
Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration
Zelensky Reshuffles Government as Race for Ukraine's Next Prime Minister Begins
World
Zelensky Reshuffles Government as Race for Ukraine's Next Prime Minister Begins
Popular
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine

Iran has designated Elon Musk's Starlink infrastructure as a military target while Russia continues to expand its electronic warfare capabilities aimed at disrupting satellite communications on the modern battlefield.

Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
Moscow Model Goes Viral Worldwide for Her Uncanny Resemblance to Erling Haaland
South Korean President Becomes Homeless After Selling His Only Home
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russian Actress Still Fighting for Her Daughter's Life in Coma After 2013 Car Crash Marina Lebedeva The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration Hriday Sarma
Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration
Serbian President Vucic Travels Through Moldova and Central Ukraine to Meet Zelensky
Two Men Jailed After Filming Split Pose Outside Russian Cathedral
Two Men Jailed After Filming Split Pose Outside Russian Cathedral
Last materials
Explosions Reported in Dubai After Claims of Attack Near Key UAE Oil Hub
Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise
Ukraine on the Brink of Military Coup After Former Defense Minister Defies Zelensky
After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes
India Rejects Western Pressure Over Russia Ties as Strategic Partnership Deepens
Russian Actress Still Fighting for Her Daughter's Life in Coma After 2013 Car Crash
Typhon Missile System Reportedly Arrives in Japan as Indo-Pacific Tensions Grow
China May Have Surpassed 300 J-20 Stealth Fighters as Production Accelerates
The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.