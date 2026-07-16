IRGC Reportedly Names Trump-Branded Properties in UAE and Saudi Arabia as Targets

Reports circulating in Russian media claim that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has designated several Trump-branded real estate projects in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as potential targets following a renewed escalation in tensions with the United States. The reported claims have not been independently confirmed by official authorities in either Iran or the United States.

Photo: fna.ir by Mehdi Bolourian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iranian missiles

Trump-Branded Developments Allegedly Named in Report

According to the reports, the properties allegedly identified include the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Dubai, Trump Tower in Riyadh, and Trump Plaza in Jeddah. The reports claim Iranian officials described the sites as legitimate targets in response to what Tehran characterizes as increasing military pressure from Washington.

The reports further cite statements attributed to IRNA, Iran's state news agency, alleging that recent U. S. military actions had effectively ended previous understandings intended to reduce regional tensions. The quoted statements also reportedly mention energy infrastructure, including assets associated with Saudi Aramco.

Analysts Warn of Rising Geopolitical Risks

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev said the reported rhetoric reflects a shift from direct military confrontation toward broader economic pressure. He argued that investors may increasingly need to account for geopolitical risks affecting businesses and assets across the Middle East.

The reports also state that Iranian officials continue to link the Gulf monarchies closely with U. S. strategic interests, warning that additional escalation could undermine regional economic stability and business confidence.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key source of friction between Tehran and Washington. According to the reports, President Donald Trump has continued to call on Iran to return to negotiations while warning of possible action against Iranian military and energy infrastructure. The reports claim Iran has responded by emphasizing what it describes as a strategy of proportional retaliation.

Analysts quoted in the reports say any further escalation between the United States and Iran could significantly affect the business environment across the Middle East. At the time of publication, the central claims contained in these reports remain unverified by independent sources.