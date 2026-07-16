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Explosions Reported in Dubai After Claims of Attack Near Key UAE Oil Hub

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Reports of a suspension of operations at the United Arab Emirates' Port of Fujairah and explosions heard in central Dubai have intensified concerns about the security of one of the world's most important energy-export routes. Officials have not yet publicly confirmed the reported port closure.

Fujairah - United Arab Emirates - panoramio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ykeiko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Fujairah - United Arab Emirates - panoramio

Reports Claim Fujairah Port Has Halted Operations

According to information shared by HFI Institute on social media, authorities in the UAE have reportedly suspended operations at the Port of Fujairah following claims that Iranian forces struck two very large crude carriers (VLCCs). The reported shutdown has not been officially confirmed.

Fujairah ranks among the world's largest oil export and storage hubs. Located outside the Strait of Hormuz, the port provides the UAE with a critical alternative route for exporting crude oil and petroleum products without relying on the narrow maritime chokepoint. It also hosts major oil storage facilities and bunkering infrastructure.

The reported disruption has raised fresh concerns in global energy markets. Until now, investors had focused primarily on the risk of shipping disruptions inside the Strait of Hormuz. If Fujairah's operations are affected, the security of an alternative export corridor could also come into question.

Explosions Reported in Central Dubai

Separately, Reuters, citing eyewitnesses, reported that explosions were heard in central Dubai on Thursday. The agency said the cause of the blasts remains unknown, and authorities have not released additional details.

The reports follow heightened regional tensions after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that properties linked to U. S. President Donald Trump in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia could be considered legitimate military targets. According to earlier statements, the list included several golf clubs and high-rise buildings located in Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Officials have not confirmed any connection between those earlier threats and the reported incidents in the UAE.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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