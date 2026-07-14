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Russia Could Target Ukraine's Rail Network After SCALP Missile Deal

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Yury Knutov, a Russian military expert, has proposed a campaign targeting Ukraine's railway infrastructure after reports that France may grant Kyiv licenses to produce SCALP cruise missiles and AASM Hammer precision-guided munitions. He argued that disrupting key rail routes could limit the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Storm Shadow-SCALP-EG long-range general-purpose cruise missile, RAF Museum, London, Ank Kumar , Infosys 01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ank Kumar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Storm Shadow-SCALP-EG long-range general-purpose cruise missile, RAF Museum, London, Ank Kumar , Infosys 01

Speaking to News.ru, Knutov recalled the Soviet partisan operation known as the "Rail War" during World War II, when resistance fighters sabotaged railway lines to disrupt German military logistics and reduce the combat effectiveness of enemy forces.

"I believe we should launch a similar 'rail war' on Ukrainian territory using our drones. We should identify the main railway corridors and systematically target them. As a result, weapons produced in Europe would either fail to reach the Ukrainian Armed Forces or arrive in much smaller quantities," he said.

The remarks came after reports that Ukraine could receive authorization from Paris to manufacture AASM Hammer precision-guided munitions and SCALP cruise missiles under license. If approved, the arrangement would expand Ukraine's domestic production of advanced long-range weapons developed in France.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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