Fire Breaks Out at One of Russia's Largest Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Drone Attack

A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region following an attack by Ukrainian forces, regional authorities said. The refinery is one of the largest oil-processing facilities in southern Russia.

Photo: Wikipedia by Rickmaj, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil refinery

According to the regional operational headquarters, the blaze was caused by falling drone debris after air defense systems intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Authorities said another, unnamed industrial facility was also targeted during the attack, although no fire was reported there.

Regional officials said one resident was injured during the drone raid.

"The injured person has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical assistance. Drone debris fell at 16 locations in the settlement of Afipsky, the village of Smolenskaya, and the hamlet of Kovalenko. Emergency and specialized services are working at all of the affected sites," the regional operational headquarters said.

According to publicly available information, the Afipsky Oil Refinery has the capacity to process approximately 500,000 metric tons of crude oil per month, making it one of the largest refining facilities in southern Russia.

Earlier reports also described smoke rising over an industrial zone in the city of Salavat after another Ukrainian drone attack. The city is located approximately 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.