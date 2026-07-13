Metal Pipes Spill From Truck Onto Taxi in Moscow, Damaging Four Vehicles

A taxi was struck by metal pipes that spilled from a truck trailer on Warsaw Highway in Moscow, damaging several vehicles in a dramatic traffic accident captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Metal Pipes Spill Onto Taxi on Busy Moscow Highway

The incident occurred on Warsaw Highway when a load of metal pipes fell from the trailer of a moving truck and landed on a taxi traveling nearby.

According to eyewitnesses, the cargo came loose after the taxi driver allegedly cut in front of the truck shortly before the accident. Despite the dramatic scene, no injuries were reported.

Four Vehicles Damaged in the Incident

Emergency services confirmed that four vehicles sustained damage in the accident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cargo spill, including whether the load had been properly secured before the truck entered the roadway.