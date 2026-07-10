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Passenger Nearly Sucked Out of Plane After Window Shatters Mid-Flight

Incidents

In Macedonia, a routine flight turned into a frightening ordeal when a cabin window reportedly shattered just minutes after takeoff, leaving one passenger with injuries after he was nearly pulled out of the aircraft.

Passenger Partially Pulled Through Broken Window

According to ERT-News, the incident occurred shortly after the aircraft departed when a window suddenly broke near the seat of a 60-year-old passenger.

The force of the decompression reportedly pulled the man almost halfway out of the aircraft before fellow passengers managed to grab him and pull him back into the cabin.

Man Hospitalized After Mid-Air Emergency

The passenger was taken to hospital in a state of shock. Doctors diagnosed him with a neck injury as well as friction wounds sustained during the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that a component from one of the aircraft's engines broke off during flight and struck the window, causing it to shatter. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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