Syrskyi Says Russia Seeks Buffer Zone in Northern Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces are seeking to establish a buffer zone in Ukraine's northern regions, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who made the statement on his Telegram channel.

Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Press Service of the Russian National Guard, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russian National Guard soldiers in the area of ​​a special operation in Ukraine.

Syrskyi said the Russian army intends to take control of the Donbas. According to him, Russia's plans also include expanded offensive operations in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as enlarging the buffer zone in northern Ukraine.

He also noted an increase in the intensity of Russian missile, drone, and guided aerial bomb strikes.

Kremlin Comments on the Buffer Zone

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border is being created because of Kyiv's actions. According to him, the reason for its establishment is "the aggressive nature of the Kyiv regime," while its purpose is "to ensure the safety" of Russian citizens.