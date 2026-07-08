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Kerala landslide

Deadly Tunnel Collapse in India Kills Three as Search Continues for Missing Workers

Incidents

At least three people were killed and several others remain missing after a massive soil collapse at a tunnel construction site in the Indian state of Kerala.

A large mound of excavated earth collapsed onto the entrance of the under-construction tunnel, trapping workers beneath the debris.

According to The Hindu, rescue teams evacuated nine people from the site, while search operations continue for those still missing.

Authorities relocated nearby residents to safe areas and closed the Meenakshi Bridge to traffic. The state's Public Works Department has been instructed to inspect the bridge's structural integrity.

Officials said the collapse was caused by torrential rainfall combined with an unstable pile of excavated soil stacked near the entrance to the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel.

Authorities described the incident as a "catastrophe" resulting from human error, safety violations, and negligence, adding that earlier warnings had been ignored.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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