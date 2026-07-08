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Ukraine Targets Gas Compressor Station Linked to Blue Stream Pipeline

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Krasnodarskaya gas compressor station, which is involved in exporting Russian natural gas to Turkey through the Blue Stream pipeline, Gazprom said on its Telegram channel.

Explosion and fire
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Explosion and fire

Drone Attack Targets Blue Stream Infrastructure

"An attack on a gas export facility supplying Turkey. At 7:51 p. m. on July 7, the Krasnodarskaya compressor station, which is part of the supply chain for Russian gas transported via the Blue Stream pipeline, came under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

The company added that the attack was intended to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of Russian gas to Turkey. According to Gazprom, repair work is currently underway to eliminate the damage. The company emphasized that prompt measures prevented any disruption to gas deliveries.

Turkey Reviews Reports of the Attack

Turkey is reviewing reports of the drone attack on the Blue Stream gas infrastructure, a source in the Turkish government said.

"We are examining the incoming information. If necessary, the relevant Turkish authorities will coordinate their actions with the Russian side," the government source told RIA Novosti.

Running beneath the Black Sea, the Blue Stream pipeline provides direct supplies of Russian natural gas to Turkey. The pipeline has an annual capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas and was commissioned in December 2002.

Kremlin Responds to the Incident

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack, said that Russia had repeatedly drawn Turkey's attention to what he described as Ukraine's ongoing attempts to target the infrastructure of both the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines.

"We have repeatedly drawn the attention of our Turkish colleagues to the very dangerous actions of the Kyiv regime and its persistent attempts to attack energy infrastructure associated with gas transportation through Blue Stream and TurkStream," Peskov said.

Peskov described the strikes on the Blue Stream infrastructure, as well as the attack on tankers in the Caspian Sea, as evidence of what he called a tendency toward terrorist activity. He expressed hope that Turkey would take action regarding attacks on energy infrastructure.

"We certainly expect that our Turkish partners and other countries will use their influence to warn the Kyiv regime against such actions," he said.

He also stated that Russia is taking all possible measures to minimize attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on international energy infrastructure.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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