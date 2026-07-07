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At Least 18 Injured in Damascus Blast as Macron Visits Syria

Incidents

Two explosions occurred in the Syrian capital of Damascus near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to stay during his visit to the country. There were initially no reports of casualties, and the cause of the explosions was not immediately known, according to Al Jazeera.

At the time of the explosions, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was hosting Macron at the presidential residence, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Reuters reported that improvised explosive devices detonated near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, where Macron was believed to be staying during his visit. Roads in the area were closed following the blasts, and emergency services were deployed to the scene.

Macron's Historic Visit to Syria

Macron became the first major European Union leader to visit Damascus since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At Least 18 People Injured

According to an updated statement from Syria's Interior Ministry, 18 people were injured in the explosions, including four police officers.

The Élysée Palace said that President Macron was "safe and unharmed." According to Al Hadath, Macron and members of the French delegation did not hear the explosions because they were on their way to official talks when the blasts occurred.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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